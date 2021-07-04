State Street rules show lack of thought

Editor’s note: Former Santa Barbara resident Simon Clark emailed the following letter to Santa Barbara City Councilmember Kristen Sneddon and attached a letter from the Santa Barbara Public Works Department concerning guidelines for parklets and operations of businesses on State Street. In the letter, the department said there could be no further construction of parklets or fixed outdoor enclosures and explained the city staff was seeking the removal of overhead elements (such as canopies, roofs and lights but allowing for umbrellas) by July 22.

Mr. Clark sent a copy of his letter to the News-Press and gave permission for it to be published in our Voices section.

Good evening, Kristen Sneddon; as my local representative, I refer to the attached communication.

I have to say that this letter to local, taxpaying business owners, is yet another example of the staggering ineptitude and intellectual obtuseness of the group running Santa Barbara

To think that you can collectively present such an asinine view of “what’s next for State Street”… (soon to be expanded to other areas of town I’m sure) is so disassociated from the realities of running a business in our near-socialist city, and clearly evidential of your moribund frame of mind, that it simply defies logic.

I apologize for the polysyllabic terms, which I’m sure will cause our revered, articulate and much admired mayor to immediately reach for her pocket dictionary for deciphering. But really, what a collection of intellectual minnows we seem to support, drawing large salaries and composing absurd communications to business owners who are striving to make a viable living.

No wonder people are leaving this little town and the broader environs in droves. The level of hubris that you all exhibit is beyond comprehension; even for people as cerebrally simplistic as the city council.

This abject excuse for a “council” should hang its head in shame and shuffle off to some dark, dank hole, never to rear it’s Gorgon-like head again.

You should be ashamed. But that would take intuitiveness, a sense of responsibility for your actions, and a mental acuity of which the council appears to be bereft.

I’m sure that this email will be confined to the “great round, uncomfortable file” or junk, somewhere in City Hall (always assuming the latter is actually open for business and not cowering behind the aegis of COVID to further perpetuate its apathy). But in the unlikely event that someone actually reads, and of course, understands it, I would truly like to understand why this spurious nonsense was written, clearly by a lower echelon employee who has spent too much time “zooming” at home and is, much like his/her council comrades, completely out of touch with the reality of managing anything of greater importance than stumbling to his/her sofa, mid-morning whilst on a government-sponsored vacation.

Please wake up and smell whatever is your caffeinated beverage of choice. Either accomplish something of merit, or simply evaporate into the ether and allow someone with a conjoined cerebellum to take your place and effectuate something tangible.

Simon Clark

Formerly of Santa Barbara