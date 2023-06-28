State Street’s closure extended

Santa Barbara City Council permits continuation of parklets

The Santa Barbara City Council has voted to extend temporary parklets on lower State Street to beyond the end of this year.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to extend the closure of lower State Street to motor vehicles beyond the end of the year, and to allow outdoor dining parklets on the downtown promenade and beyond.

The temporary parklets will continue to be allowed on the 400 to 1300 blocks of State Street and the zero block of West Victoria Street. But they will be banned elsewhere in the city. The 500 to 1200 blocks of State Street (the promenade) will remain closed to vehicular traffic.

The new ordinances approved by the council will take effect Jan. 1, the day after the emergency ordinance closing part of lower State Street and permitting the erection of temporary outdoor business facilities (the parklets) is set to expire (Dec. 31.)

The parklets will remain subject to the rules and regulations under the Economic Recovery Extension and Transition Ordinance approved by the council to close State Street. The ordinance also allows outdoor parklets, including maintenance of valid outdoor business facility license agreements and payment of required monthly license fees. These fees help to defray the overall cost of promenade operation and maintenance.

Revised vehicle configurations on the 400 and 1300 blocks of State, and the zero block of West Victoria, will remain in place and keep those blocks open to both traffic and parklets.

The council’s actions will continue the closure of the promenade and allow the parklets to remain in place, until Dec. 31, 2026, or until adoption of the Master Plan permanent ordinance implementing the traffic pattern recommendation in the Master Plan, whichever is earlier.

The council also voted to allow temporary outdoor dining on private property outside of the 500 through 1300 blocks of State Street if the owner secures the appropriate permits, and establish a grace period allowing them to submit a complete application and remain in operation beyond Dec. 31 while their application is processed by the city.

Parklets have proved to be popular with diners and restaurant owners, but landlords and retailers say it’s unfair that restaurants and bars, which make up a minority of State Street businesses, should dictate the future of downtown Santa Barbara.

In addition, the council directed staff to bring to the Ordinance Committee for consideration a citywide parklet program within a public right-of-way but outside the Promenade, which would include, among other things, ADA monitoring and compliance and liability issues.

Finally, the council voted to direct staff to bring an item back to formalize a new configuration of a State Street interim operations subcommittee to replace the ad hoc committee and allow for maximum public input in the planning and design process, a move strongly backed by Councilmembers Kristen Sneddon and Mike Jordan.

Councilmember Sneddon said she strongly supported “retooling” the ad hoc subcommittee to open up the process to new ideas.

“I do not believe we have seen yet what we can see, or given it a full chance for it to blossom,” she said.

Both Mayor Randy Rowse and Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez insisted the council take action Tuesday.

“It’s not about redesigning the street. It’s about managing what we have,” Mayor Rowse said. “We have a design process in place. That’s going to go forward no matter what. It’s not dependent on what we do.”

He agreed that outdoor dining is essential to Santa Barbara, but insisted the city doesn’t need the parklets to do that. It would be better to have restaurants have outdoor dining contiguous to their operations, he said.

He also agreed with Councilmember Eric Friedman’s suggestion that the city keep the downtown promenade but “truncate” it to just the 500 and 600 blocks, where the parklets are thriving, with the rest of State Street with relatively few parklets reopened to traffic.

“We can have a workable, functional promenade we can actually do something with,” he said. “Our goal is to get maximum vitality to State Street. We can do something doable and bring the rest of State Street back alive. We can have it all.”

He said he could not support continuing the status quo.

“We have to move away from saying everything is hunky dory,” the mayor said. “We cannot continue to kick the can down the road. We’ve got to do something.”

Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez said he firmly opposed opening up State Street to traffic, and supported allowing the parklets not just on State Street but citywide.

“The only way I’ll support this is to actually take action,” he said. “I’m tired of the talking. I want to see stuff happen.”

He and others also said they wanted to explore allowing a trolley or shuttle bus on State Street to accommodate people who might otherwise not be able to visit downtown because of mobility problems.

The Santa Barbara City Council is allowing parklets to remain until Dec. 31, 2026, or until adoption of the Master Plan permanent ordinance, whichever comes first.

The council enacted a series of ordinances in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the ERETO closing a portion of lower State Street to traffic, and permitting the erection of outdoor dining parklets — to help Santa Barbara restaurants and bars survive the restrictions on indoor dining and gathering.

The council discussion followed a series of public speakers speaking both in favor and against the continued closure of State Street to motor vehicles, and keeping outdoor dining parklets on the downtown Promenade.

One supporter of the status quote called it a “great opportunity to keep what we have and expand on it.”

Some restaurant owners said they would lose staff if the parklets are removed because without tips they would not be able to afford to live in Santa Barbara.

One said he had spent a lot of money to improve his parklet to provide a “comfortable environment for our guests to enjoy.” dining areas for diners.

“You threw us a lifeline three years ago,” another speaker said. “Some of us didn’t make it, but some of us were able to hang on” because of the parklets.

Others said they just enjoyed being downtown with the parklets and without the traffic.

“Please let us keep the parklets. It’s a good thing,” one said.

“It’s something good that came out of the pandemic,” one said. “We cannot let vehicles and bad drivers dictate the design of our city.”

Others cited the improved quality of life, the vibrancy, the fun and the enjoyment of the downtown since the closure of State Street and placement of parklets there. They said they loved the option of dining outside, and that this does not prevent — but increases — their likelihood of shopping at downtown retailers,

“The parklets haven’t hurt retail, Amazon’s hurt retail,” one speaker said.

“It’s a win for the city,” said another. “It would be shortsighted to go back to the way it was.”

Others urged the council not to make any changes until the State Street Master Plan is completed. A Master Plan proposal is expected to be brought before the council early next year.

Other speakers urged the council to reopen State Street and remove the parklets as soon as possible.

Landlords and retailers said it’s unfair that restaurants and bars, a minority of businesses downtown, are able to dominate the immediate future of lower State Street at their expense, and warned that they and their tenants have not been able to fully recover since COVID.

They blamed this on the closure of State Street to traffic. One merchant said the closure has had “bad ramifications to me and my neighbors.”

“Eliminate this now is the answer,” one speaker said. “Keep Santa Barbara on the map as a preferred designation for tourists.”

“You can have outdoor dining without parklets,” one said.

Closing State Street to traffic is “choking off tourist traffic” resulting in serious vacancies downtown because retailers were not able to afford staying there, one speaker said. “These are the metrics of a dying street.”

He said major retailers will never consider coming to Santa Barbara until State Street is reopened, “It’s embarrassing,” he said. “If it’s not reopened immediately, Santa Barbara as we know it today will not exist.”

