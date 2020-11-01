State Superintendent Thurmond announces $45 million grant funding

State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced on Friday that all California-based school districts, county offices of education, and classroom-based charter schools can apply for the California Community Schools Partnership Program (CCSPP), a $45 million grant-funded initiative to support and expand existing community schools.

These community schools use a “whole-child” school improvement strategy where the district and school work closely with teachers, students, and families. Many operate year-round, morning to evening, and serve children and adults.

The schools partner with community agencies and local government, providing an integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement. Services can include adult education classes and healthcare services for families in neighborhoods where economic and social barriers prevent access.

“Among countless other impacts, the COVID-19 global pandemic has highlighted and increased the divide between disadvantaged students—many of whom are students of color—and their more affluent peers.

This program is a way to directly support our most vulnerable students and their families,” Thurmond said. “I encourage all eligible local educational agencies (LEAs) to apply. These funds will provide health, mental health, and student support services to students and families at community schools and provide training to LEA personnel to help develop best practices for integrating student supports and social-emotional learning.”

–Gerry Fall