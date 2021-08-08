State’s Republican party issues no endorsement in recall election

SACRAMENTO — The state’s Republican party announced Saturday that it will not be endorsing any candidate in the upcoming recall election, which is slated for Sept. 14.

The California GOP delegates met virtually Saturday morning to discuss the potential endorsement of Republican candidates Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley or Doug Ose. During the meeting, RNC National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and RNC National Committeeman Shawn Steel put forward a motion to issue no endorsement, and the measure received support from 90% of the delegates, according to a news release.

In a statement regarding the vote, the state’s Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan wrote:

“Today’s overwhelming decision by our delegates to offer no endorsement speaks to the strength of our field of candidates and the outstanding position our party is in going into the recall election. We are squarely focused on putting California back on track by recalling the worst governor in California history. Gavin Newsom is arrogant, incompetent and a desperate politician who has failed Californians in every way possible. The state is burning, crime is spiking, homelessness is rampant, students have fallen behind, and taxes are suffocating working people. On September 14th, voters will end the Newsom nightmare once and for all and finally restore good governing to California.”

All registered California voters will receive their ballots in the mail within the next two weeks. The ballot will contain two questions — Should Gov. Gavin Newsom be recalled (vote yes or no) and if yes, who should replace him? A majority vote is required for the first question in order for the governor to be recalled.

— Madison Hirneisen