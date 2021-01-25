Stay-at-home order lifted in state

By DAVE MASON

California lifted the regional stay-at-home order this morning.

The end of the the state Department of Public Health order allows for wider business openings in Santa Barbara County and elsewhere in Southern California. The order is also lifted for the Bay Area and the San Joaquin Valley.

The state is also lifting the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew on nonessential businesses and activities.

California remains in its multi-color tier system. Before the stay-at-home order, Santa Barbara County was in the purple or most restrictive tier, which, among other things, allows for outdoor dining at restaurants. For more details, see Tuesday’s News-Press.

