Staying cool

Santa Barbara County residents enjoy being outside before heat wave becomes more intense

DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A visitor enjoys the cooler conditions Monday at Goleta Beach.

Enjoy being outside today.

The heat wave will ramp up on Wednesday.

That’s according to the National Weather Service.

So far, the Pacific Coast has benefitted from the ocean breeze during the summer’s first heat wave. On Monday, highs were 74 in Goleta and 78 in Santa Barbara. Up north, Santa Maria saw a high of 73.

As you’d expect, things were hotter farther inland. Santa Ynez experienced a high of 86, according to the weather service.

Expect another comfortable day today. The weather service predicts sunshine with highs of 74 at UCSB, 77 in Santa Barbara, 72 in Lompoc and 75 in Santa Maria.

Above, people of various ages enjoy relaxing at Goleta Beach. Below, these were among the people fishing from the shore.

Again, things will be warmer in Santa Ynez, which is expected to reach a high of 89. But that’s not the worst spot in the county. The weather service predicts Cuyama will experience a high of 99 degrees.

Then comes Wednesday.

That’s when the weather service is forecasting a high of 80 in Santa Barbara. A high of 82 is expected Thursday through Saturday, a high of 81 on Sunday and a high of 78 on Monday.

The weather will be more comfortable at UCSB, with highs in the mid to upper 70s today through July 17. Lompoc will see similar temperatures.

One of the most intense parts of the heat wave will happen in Santa Ynez, which is expected to have highs in the 90s, peaking at a projected 97 degrees on Friday.

A tree frames Goleta Beach, where a small crowd enjoyed the moderate weather Monday.

It’ll be even hotter in Cuyama, where highs are expected to be in the 100s.

When things get too hot, experts recommend staying inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible and against exercising or working outdoors during the hottest periods. The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department suggests exercising in the early morning or later evening and to take frequent breaks.

The department also recommends lightweight, light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, as well as drinking more water than usual. The department noted it’s better to drink cool water instead of alcoholic and sugary beverages.

The health department also urges drivers to never leave people or pets in closed, parked cars.

In Santa Barbara County, residents enjoyed the more mild weather on Monday by having fun at local beaches.

email: dmason@newspress.com