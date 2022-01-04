Stearns Wharf celebrates 150 years

‘Wharf Wednesdays’ coming to state’s oldest working wooden wharf

The first Wednesday of each month, “Wharf Wednesdays” will see businesses on the wharf offering special deals in celebration of the Santa Barbara landmark’s 150 years serving the community.

Stearns Wharf, lauded as the oldest working wood wharf in California, has served Santa Barbara for 150 years — first as a spot to dock cargo and passenger ships and now as a popular leisure destination. To commemorate the anniversary, the businesses on the wharf are offering specials on the first Wednesday of the month, or “Wharf Wednesdays.”

The monthly celebrations will also include pieces of the wharf’s history. Stearns Wharf, built by John Pec Stearns in 1872, has sustained storms, fires and near collapse.

The City of Santa Barbara is also planning family-friendly activities along the 2,300-foot-long pier on Wharf Wednesdays. The final celebration in October will include a fireworks show.

Wharf Wednesday specials include:

Indoor-outdoor restaurant Char West discounts its small fountain drinks to $1.50 with the purchase of an entree.

Customers at Conway Deep Sea Tasting Room can take home any five bottles of Deep Sea wine for $150. This dog-friendly, second-floor tasting room overlooking the ocean is also offering a “buy four, get one free” special.

Gift shop Devil and the Deep Blue Sea is offering a special on ceramic tiles: buy one, get one for $1.50.

Continuing with the $1.50 theme (to match 150 years), Great Pacific Ice Cream Co. is offering customers who buy a single-scoop cone or bowl a second single-scoop cone or bowl for $1.50.

Moby Dick Restaurant, a sit-down seafood spot, cooks up a happy-hour deal: buy one happy-hour dish, get one half off. Restrictions may apply. Happy hour is served 3-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Mother Stearns Candy Company is pricing its truffles at $1.50 for Wharf Wednesdays, and Nature’s Own Gallery offers pink murex shells for $1.50.

Stearns Wharf Bait & Tackle has a special for those who plan to fish as a pair: rent one fishing pole and get a second pole for $1.50, plus an extra cup of bait.

