Stearns Wharf’s 150th anniversary

Oct. 8 celebration planned for iconic Santa Barbara landmark

Lil’ Toot will offer free rides for child 12 and younger, accompanied by adult, during the 150th anniversary celebration Stearns Wharf.

Stearns Wharf is more than a nice place to watch boats or fish.

It’s a structure that changed the face of Santa Barbara — literally.

One hundred fifty years ago, Santa Barbara, being surrounded by mountains, was an isolated pueblo. There were no roads into town, there was no railroad. When John Peck Stearns built the wharf in 1872, he not only opened the door to large-scale commerce and trade, he introduced Santa Barbara to the rest of the world.

Since that time, Stearns Wharf has evolved along with the city. It was a vital conduit for a growing fishing fleet. It was the birthplace of commercial diving. It served as a focal point to bring the community together.

Over the years, Stearns Wharf has been battered by storms, scorched by fires, even damaged by a water spout, but through it all, it has persevered because it offers something no other place in town can match — perspective.

In honor of this anniversary, Stearns Wharf merchants will hold a 150th anniversary celebration on Oct. 8. There is a whole day of events that include activities for all ages, free music presentations, a visit by a tall ship, cannon fire, a formal event by elected officials and city leaders and fireworks.

Lil’ Toot will be offering free rides for children 12 and under accompanied by an adult from 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 a.m. Lil’ Toot, Santa Barbara’s original waterfront taxi, provides 25-minute narrated boat rides and sunset boat rides between the Santa Barbara Harbor and Stearns Wharf every hour.

With seating for up to 19 passengers per the USCG requirements, the Santa Barbara water taxi rides and harbor tours are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

