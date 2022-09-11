STEELE, Lynda Jean

Lynda “Lyn” Jean Steele passed away peacefully on September 1st at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dale, father Taylor, mother June, and brother Jim. She was a graduate of San Marcos High School and a UCLA alumnus. Lyn’s passion was teaching and the years she spent with the children in the Santa Barbara School District brought her tremendous joy. Lyn is survived by her sons Andy and Jeff and their wives Andrea and Jenni. She took great pride in her grandchildren Izabella, Harrison, and Harlow. She is also survived by her sister Sharon and brother-in-law Chris, along with many nephews and nieces she thought the world of. No services are currently planned. However, any messages can be sent to lyn.steele.memorial@gmail.com