STEELE MOREHEAD, Julianne

September 6, 1966 – May 11, 2023

A Mass for Julianne will be said at 10 AM, Thursday, May 25, 2023, at St. Raphael Church, Hollister Ave. Goleta. It will be followed by a Celebratory reception and lunch at Stowe Grove Park, Area #3, Goleta from 12:30-3:30 PM.

Julianne was a graduate of Dos Pueblos High School and Santa Barbara Business College which led to a successful 30-year career as a full-charge bookkeeper in the corporate world.

Julianne was predeceased by her father and brother, Ed and E. J. Steele and her husband, Larry Morehead. Julianne leaves behind a vast emptiness in the hearts of her mother, Elizabeth, sisters Suanne (Norm) Hesse and Marianne Steele, her sister-in-law, Susan Steele, her nephews and nieces: Khris Steele, Deven and Nolan Hesse, Sierra Steele and her loving partner Greg Smith and his brother, Randy.