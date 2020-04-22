STEENERSON, Tanya Marie (Toubbeh)

1971 – 2020

With dignity, strength and grace, Tanya Marie (Toubbeh) Steenerson, 48, of Santa Maria, Ca., passed away April 14, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Tanya was born in Santa Monica, Ca., on Nov. 5, 1971. She moved to Santa Maria with her family in February 1979, at the age of seven. Tanya attended Patterson Road Elementary School, Orcutt Junior High School and St. Joseph High School. Tanya was a top student as well as a stellar athlete playing on St. Joe’s CIF Championship-winning tennis team. Her name still hangs on banners in the Holfschulte Gymnasium. Tanya attended Allan Hancock College before getting her degree in Accounting at CSU Fresno in 1994.

After college, Tanya became a Certified Public Accountant, completing her auditing hours at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf in Santa Barbara. After stints at manufacturers, including Applied Magnetics, where she met her future husband, she found her beloved workplace family at Karl Storz Imaging, Inc. in Goleta. As of this month, she had been at KSI for 16 years, ultimately becoming the Director of Finance.

As a near lifelong resident of Santa Maria, Tanya was loved and adored by everyone. Tanya was engaged in the community throughout her life, especially around her children’s sports and activities. She had a profound effect on everyone she touched, and her relationships with people spanned many decades. But, even if you met Tanya later in life, she had a unique way of making you feel as though you’d been friends forever.

Tanya was known for her boundless energy and enthusiasm and for her relentlessly giving nature. As Tanya said, “it’s not the years in your life, but the life in your years…” and she made full use of every minute on her many adventures. In fact, we would say that she packed more into 48 years than most do in a full lifetime. Those of us lucky enough to call her our friend, sister, aunt, daughter, mother or wife, have many cherished memories that make us both laugh and cry as we mourn her loss.

Tanya is survived by her husband of nearly 19 years, Chad Aaron Steenerson, and their three children: Nathan (16), Addie (14), and Jason (12). In addition, she is survived by her mother, Patricia Toubbeh; her siblings, Hala (and Dominic) Adam, Lara (and Billy) Ashbrook, and Mike (and Kristi) Toubbeh of Denver, Co.; as well as her in-laws Mary and Art Reed of Carpinteria, and Marit Steenerson (and Troy Small) of Santa Barbara. Tanya was blessed to be surrounded by them all as she passed.

Tanya was preceded in death by her father, Michael Toubbeh, who died of cancer in 2001.

A celebration of Tanya’s life will be scheduled in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Ridley Tree Cancer Center Foundation, two of Tanya’s favorite charities.

