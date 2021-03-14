STEINER, Rosli Hurlimann

1934 – 2021

Rosli, “Rosa” was born in Regensberg, Switzerland May 21, 1934. She was the oldest of five children. She attended school in a one-room school on the hilltop-fortified settlement of Regensberg. She completed her training in Zurich as a Children’s Nurse, which allowed her to travel to different parts of Switzerland to help new mothers with the care of their newborns. In 1954, her career led her to the United States, Boston, where she lived with Dr. and Mrs. Murray with their four young children. Her love of music with her accordion, and many public concerts lead her to the love in her life. She married Edward Steiner in a small ceremony in Boston, March 1957 after which Edward moved her to a warmer place, Orange California. In 1963, she moved with her family to Santa Barbara where she started her Residential Care business. She owned and operated the Laguna Guest Home for 30 years. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling the world, playing her accordion with friends, her grandchildren, many friends, her garden-especially her rose garden, skiing and hiking the Sierras. She was active in the Swiss and the German Clubs of Santa Barbara, Accordion Friends, and the Santa Barbara Mission.Rosa was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Edward Steiner, and her son Peter Steiner. She is survived by her son Andrew Steiner, her daughter Katharine Grevenkamp, son-in-law Alan, and grandchildren Kevin, Brian and Dana.