STEINMETZ, Leslie Rogers Ackerman

Leslie Rogers Ackerman Steinmetz, age 98, passed away on June 29th, 2022, at her home due to complications from COVID 19. She was born in New York City on March 22, 1924 and graduated from Vassar College (1945-4). Her two former husbands, Lee Ackerman and Fred Steinmetz, and her beloved Companion, Jerry Shore, predeceased her.

Leslie was active in Santa Barbara politics supporting progressive candidates. She was a feminist inspiration to her family and beyond. She was proud of her work as president of the Santa Barbara Peace Resource Center and the board of the Santa Barbara ACLU. She was an avid reader, loved travel, music, art and treasured playing the piano each day.

Her great delight and joy were her family. She is survived by her four children, MaryLee, Byron, Carl and Elizabeth and her seven grandchildren.