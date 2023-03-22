STEKETEE, Jeremy Paul C.

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy by his own hand on February 18, 2023.

Jeremy was born on March 22, 1980, in Santa Barbara, California to Paul Steketee and Donna Gingrich, where he joined older brother Joshua, and later a sister Jennifer joined the family. He lived his entire life in Santa Barbara. He did high jump at Dos Pueblos, setting a school record and going to the Easter Relays. He later returned to DP to coach high jump. He went on to study Geology at UCSB where he received the Department Field Award.\

Jeremy was smart, funny, generous, thoughtful, kind and loving. He cared about people, animals and nature. He enjoyed disc golf, camping and backpacking. As a young child he would find heart-shaped leaves and rocks, taking them home to family as a token of his love, a habit he continued the rest of his life. He would often bring home a homeless person to feed them a hot home-cooked meal.

Jeremy is survived by his wife Marie and her daughters Jennifer and Suezzan, and grandkids. He is also survived by his children, Orion and Aurora and their mother, his mother Donna Steketee-Asten (Michael Asten), brother Josh and niece Sophie Steketee, sister Jen and niece Sara Aswad, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Paul, and grandparents, Marvin and Connie Steketee, and Donald and Barbara Gingrich.

Jeremy was an organ donor, and the family takes some solace in knowing that our tragic loss has provided miracles for

other families.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in his name to a Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Association.

Hug your loved ones and let them know how much they’re loved.