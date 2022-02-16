Stephen Foley runs for Superior Court judge

COURTESY PHOTO

Stephen Foley was appointed the Santa Barbara County Superior Court commissioner in 2018.

Stephen Foley, the Santa Barbara County Superior Court commissioner, announced Tuesday he is running unopposed for the seat being vacated by retiring Judge James Voysey.

Mr. Foley, who was appointed commissioner in 2018, has received the endorsement of 23 current and former Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judges for the June election, according to a news release.

As commissioner, Mr. Foley has traveled around the county to hear matters involving restraining orders, child support, custody and visitation disputes, traffic trials and unlawful detainers (evictions).

“A fair and independent judicial system protects the rights of individuals, resolves disputes peacefully, and protects our democratic institutions,” Commissioner Foley said in the news release. “An experienced, independent and fair judiciary means our courts can ensure that the guilty are held accountable, the wrongly accused are vindicated, agreements are enforced, and settlements are reached.”

Presiding Judge Gustavo Lavayen is among those endorsing Commissioner Foley.

“Our community and our court system face unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Judge Lavayen said. “During these critical times, we need an experienced, efficient, fair and well-respected judge who is ready to do the job right away. Commissioner Foley is that candidate.”

