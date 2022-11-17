STERPA, Carol

Carole Sterpa died peacefully in her sleep November 6, 2022. Born Carole Sue Uptgraft February 14, 1939, to Lew and Velma Uptgraft. Raised in the Burbank area, she attended John Burroughs High School and later the University of Southern California. While at USC she pledged the Tri Delta sorority, and remained an active member throughout her life. After college, she worked as a realtor in Glendale, where she met Sebastiano Sterpa. The two of them married on July 29, 1978, and over the many decades lived an extraordinary life together. They finally settled in Santa Barbara where they were actively involved in supporting the community, charitable events and Cottage Hospital.

Carole was known by many and loved by all. She is survived by her husband Sebastion Sterpa, three children Mike, Tara, Jon and his longtime wife Beth, thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Lovingly referred to as Nana or “Witch Carole” by her many grandkids and great grandkids…. who will forever look to the moon in hopes of getting a glimpse of her flying by on her broom.