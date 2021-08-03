STESA provides support services for college students

COURTESY PHOTO

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault, a Santa Barbara nonprofit serving an area extending from Carpinteria to the Santa Ynez Valley, is offering support services for college students and their caregivers.

Standing Together to End Sexual Assault is providing support for caregivers preparing to send students to college.

The Santa Barbara-based nonprofit, which serves an area extending from Carpinteria to the Santa Ynez Valley, recognizes the incidents of sexual assault on college campuses. In response to this, STESA offers services such as a 24-hour hotline for caregivers to get tips on discussing the risk of campus sexual assault and other topics icnluding sex, consent, and health and wellness.

STESA counselors also can provide risk reduction strategies and other helpful information.

And STESA offers self-defense classes. Classes are available for a group of friends, moms and daughters, community groups, sports teams, etc.

According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 13% of all college students experience rape or sexual assault. Among undergraduates, 26.4% of women and 6.8% of men experience rape or sexual assault, according to a STESA news release.

From 2015-2020, STESA supported 26 college-aged survivors in reporting a sexual assault.

For STESA’s 24-hour hotline, call 805-564-3696.

For more information, contact the STESA office at 805-963-6832 or stesa@sbstesa.org or go to www.sbstesa.org.

— Dave Mason