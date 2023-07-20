Stevens to direct wellness programs at Therapy Dogs

COURTESY PHOTO

Karen Lee Stevens

Karen Lee Stevens has been named director of wellness programs at Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara.

Ms. Stevens founded the organization and has served as its executive director since 1997. Carey Bradshaw is the organization’s new executive director.

In her new role as wellness director, Ms. Stevens will work to advance Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara’s mission of empowering people to live happier lives. She will oversee planning, implementation and evaluation of the organization’s mental health and wellness initiatives.

“Karen brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, and we are thrilled she will continue to be part of our team,” Ms. Bradshaw said in a news release.

“With her leadership, we are confident our Wag Well program will continue to grow and positively transform the lives of youth in our community. Her passion for improving mental health and her ability to connect with diverse populations will be invaluable as we strive to create a healthier and happier community.”

Ms. Stevens noted that the Wag Well program fosters self-awareness and emotional regulation skills in children.

Combining Mindfulness and other wellness practices with the unconditional love of our therapy dogs is a unique and beautiful gift we can give our children to help them navigate the world with clarity, compassion and peace, and empower them to create a kinder, brighter future.”

For more information, go to www.therapydogssb.org.

— Dave Mason