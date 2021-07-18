STEWART, David Wayne

David Wayne Stewart, 58, of Buellton, CA passed away peacefully at his home on May 28, 2021 from ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). David was born on January 30, 1963 to Wayne and Mary Ann Stewart in Champaign-Urbana, IL where his father attended the University of Illinois. In 1969, the Stewart family moved to Goleta, CA when David was 6 years old. He attended La Patera Elementary School, Goleta Valley Junior High School and Dos Pueblos High School where he played football and graduated in 1983. David attended Santa Barbara City College and then went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree in Construction Management from Chico State in 1988.

After graduation, David held various construction management positions with Homer J. Olsen Inc., Granite Construction Company, Diablo Contractors and Shimmick Construction Company. David finished his career at Cachuma Operations Maintenance Board (COMB) in Santa Barbara where he was the Operations Manager.

Our beautiful beloved husband, father, son and brother, is survived by his wife, Dawn Michelle Stewart, 54 of Buellton, CA and his children: William Bartholomew Stewart, 24, of Honolulu, HI, Jackson Douglas Stewart, 22, of Buellton, CA and Colton David Stewart, 20, of Camarillo, CA. He is also survived by his parents, Wayne and Mary Ann Stewart of Buellton, CA, his brother Bret Stewart of Goleta, CA, his sister Janice Stewart of Lompoc, CA, his sister Julie (Stewart) Vergara of San Luis Obispo and five nephews.

David enjoyed growing up next to Lake Los Carneros and enjoyed kayak fishing off the shores of Goleta and Santa Barbara. He also enjoyed bike riding, his loyal Australian Shepherd dogs, Jake, Max and Blue and being outside on the family ranch in Buellton, CA.

Per his wishes, no services will be held, and his ashes were divided among loved ones to remember him privately. The family would like to thank the Solvang Visiting Nurses of America Hospice for their wonderful care.