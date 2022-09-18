STEWART, Gloria Ann (Gustitus)

Gloria Ann Stewart (Gustitus) age 68, formerly of Lompoc, California, passed away August 23, 2022, at St. Michael Medical Center Silverdale, Washington, surrounded by family.

Gloria was born in Washington D.C. to Bernard and Barbara Gustitus. She was a graduate of Cabrillo High School in Lompoc and received her BS and MBA from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She had a long and successful career in business, built upon her dedication and excellent work ethic.

She married her loving husband Tim in Scotland, enjoying 27 years together. They enjoyed many activities including bowling, biking, movies and sporting events.

Gloria is survived by her husband Tim Stewart, mother Barbara Gustitus, sister Diane Strickland (Bill), niece Kelly Strickland, nephew Alec Strickland (Heisil) and her loving dog Dex. She was preceded in death by her father Bernard “Gus” Gustitus.

Gloria had a bright and energetic personality making many friends through the years. She was an exceptional hostess, frequently inviting friends and family to enjoy her home. Her sparkling presence will be missed.

Her family will gather privately to celebrate her life.