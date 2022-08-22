Still no prosecution of Pritzker-connected work comp fraud allegations

Despite Raoul insisting he referred case out, no such court order exists.

By GREG BISHOP

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – Despite Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s insistence that his office “referred” a politically sensitive allegation of workers’ compensation fraud to an appellate prosecutor, no such order has been issued by a court.

Jenny Thornley faces criminal charges alleging overtime fraud from her time at the Illinois State Police Merit Board. A civil lawsuit now unsealed and on appeal alleges workers’ compensation fraud with claims Ms. Thornley invoked Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and received around $70,000 in disability benefits based on unfounded sexual assault allegations.

Documents show Mr. Raoul’s office giving different reasons why they’re not prosecuting the case. Wednesday, at the Illinois State Fair, Mr. Raoul doubled down on the latest reason.

“We are conflicted out,” Mr. Raoul told The Center Square. “There’s only so many times I can say that.”

Documents show Mr. Raoul’s office telling the Sangamon County state’s attorney they didn’t have original jurisdiction in the case. In the civil lawsuit, Mr. Raoul’s office motioned for dismissal, saying they investigated the case and it’s not worth the state’s time. Last month, Mr. Raoul said there was a “typical conflict,” and they referred the case to the special prosecutor.

“And so, that’s it, there’s nothing else to be said on that,” Mr. Raoul said. “Thank you for your questions.”

Mr. Raoul refused to answer further questions.

Last month, an email The Center Square obtained from the appellate prosecutor’s office to the attorney general’s office said they had not been ordered by a court to take any workers’ comp fraud allegations.

As of Thursday, no court order has been issued appointing a special prosecutor to the case.

Republican attorney general candidate Tom DeVore said Thursday that Mr. Raoul is deflecting to protect Gov. Pritzker and doubts the incumbent will request the courts to appoint a special prosecutor.

“If he files that motion, he has to tell the court what his conflict is because the judge won’t appoint the appellate prosecutor unless the court is satisfied there’s a conflict,” Mr. DeVore told The Center Square. “What is the conflict? There isn’t one. He can tell you guys that all he wants. But there isn’t one and he won’t file the motion because the court won’t buy it.”

State Sen. John Curran, R-Lemont, said the lack of action is troubling.

“When you see this level of inconsistency coming from the highest levels of state government on this Thornley issue, at some point it is my hope that the federal authorities step in and conduct a full and thorough investigation,” Sen. Curran told The Center Square.

Ms. Thornley is back in court on the criminal charges alleging overtime fraud in October.