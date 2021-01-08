Home Local Still recycling
by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Nancy Thompson pushes seven large bags of recycling Thursday up Ortega Street, east of Anacapa Street. She has been recycling for years.
STEVE MALONE/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO
Ms. Thompson is seen making her way down Haley Street after crossing State Street in this 2009 photo. At the time, she estimated the glass in this load would bring her $14 and that she usually got $70 to $80 for a Sunday pickup, which she pulled across town to the recycler.
