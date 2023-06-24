COURTESY PHOTO

President Joe Biden

Today, some very serious and important questions and issues are being raised.

One question is: How long can our republic survive with a two-tier justice system? One that persecutes people based on their political views.

Second, what does a two- tier justice system look like in America? Would some of our key foundations disappear? Such as equal rights, justice is blind, being held accountable if you

commit fraud, due process and basic constitutional rights?

And what about the role of the FBI and the Department of Justice

today? Are they both being weaponized to target anyone who disagrees with the current administration? And is President Joe Biden along with his administration, leading the charge? Will this

be their legacy?

Wake up, America. July Fourth is coming up soon.

The question of the day: Will our republic be still standing?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria