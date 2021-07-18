STIMSON, Arthur

1927 – 2021

Arthur Stimson passed away peacefully in Santa Barbara on June 20, 2021, after suffering a heart attack on May 31. He lived a long and full 94 years.

Arthur and his wife Karin moved to Santa Barbara in 2007 to be closer to his family after spending much of the previous 40 years abroad and in the Washington, DC area.

Arthur was born in Killingly, Connecticut, on Jan 5, 1927, the eldest son of Roger C. Stimson and Iva R Stimson. He spent most of his youth in the greater Philadelphia, PA area, where his mother was a school teacher, and his father was a United Methodist Minister. Arthur graduated from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA, with the class of 1944. He attended Haverford College for about a year before heading to United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. There he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering. In the Merchant Marine, Arthur earned the rank of Second Engineer while crisscrossing the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian oceans. Arthur’s love of his days at sea was evident from the many stories he told at family functions. In 1947 Arthur attended Wesleyan University and graduated with another degree, a Bachelor of Arts Political Science.

His world travels while in the Merchant Marines piqued his interest in International Affairs, leading him to a 36-year career with the United States Foreign Service, which included posts to Bonn, Germany; Den Haag, Holland; Munich, Germany; and Vienna; Austria. His first foreign assignment brought him to Germany, where, in 1952, he met his wife Karin-Ute in Berlin. The couple wed in 1956 at the Stimson Chapel in Bonn, Germany. He was immensely proud of his work in service of the United States government during the Cold War, which culminated in the eventual opening of Eastern Europe and German reunification in 1990.

Arthur continued to be interested in world affairs even after retirement. He went on to earn a Master’s of Arts degree in International Relations from Boston University in 1985, which gave him the opportunity to teach International Affairs for several semesters to international students attending classes abroad in Bonn, Germany.

He was a man who was part of the community no matter where the family was residing. He enjoyed being part of the community and making things better for all, and he actively engaged in school boards, church councils, and international clubs. He loved the outdoors, whether it was hiking, camping, or bird watching. His active participation in the Boy Scouts of America allowed him to guide the next generation to become the future stewards of the natural world.

His family was very important to him. Moving to California let him experience the active life of his children, his grandchildren, and even his great-grandson Samuel. Until the very end, he loved getting calls or visits from his children. He always had an open ear, especially if it was about sports or politics. He will be missed.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 65 years, Karin U. Stimson; his brother Roger and wife Mary-Louise of Okemos, Michigan; his children, Mark and wife Veronica of Santa Barbara; Robin and wife Peggy of Fair Oaks, CA; Audrey and husband Gregg Beytin of Culver City, CA; and Daniel and wife Nicole of Bergkirchen, Germany. And his grandchildren, Eric; Veronica and husband Matthias Reichenbach of Guatemala City, Guatemala; Adrian and wife Cady of Santa Barbara, CA; Liam, Ella, Annie, and his great-grandson Samuel.