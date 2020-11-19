STINE, Paul Allen

Paul Allen Stine passed away November 13, 2020. He was 82 years old and a resident of Carpinteria, California for 53 years.

Paul was born in Martinez, California to parents Paul Henry and Eunice Stine on May 7th 1938. His father was a farmer and Welder by trade.

The family moved to Madras, Orgeon from Ottawa, Kansas when Paul was 10 years old. He was an integral part in helping his father establish and maintain their farm. It was the cornerstone of the man he would become. Hard Work, Discipline and Responsibility was expected and given. Everyday was a learning experience that resonated throughout his life.

In high school Paul participated in all sports and was one of the top five players in three of the four years he played on the Varsity Basketball Team, going to the State Tournament in his senior year.

He attended Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Oregon and took courses in metallurgy and drafting. He earned certification as a Hard Hat-Scuba Diver and did salvage dives in the Great Lakes area, Washington and Oregon. He also participated in a sunken treasure expedition in Costa Rica.

While attending Jr. College, Paul was drafted into the army, he was stationed in Munich, Germany. During his tour of duty, he was a member of his Units Basketball Team playing in exhibition games throughout Europe. He also lifeguarded the pool during the Summer months.

Before he was honorably discharged in 1963 he met his future wife Inga and they married the following year. They resided in Oregon where Paul worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Logging Companies. Three years later they moved to California where Paul worked as a Welder on the construction of a Drilling Barge, that led to permanent employment with B+C Welding Inc. located in Carpinteria. Much of the work was offshore so Paul became a familiar face on all the Drilling Platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel. Years later he worked in a supervisory position scheduling, expediting and coordinating jobs and works crews. He established concrete business relationships with Customers, Suppliers and Personnel.

In 1976, after working for the Company for 9 years, Paul became Owner/President of B+C Welding Inc. which lead to continuous growth. Onshore/Offshore capabilities of the Company created jobs in California, Louisiana, Alaska and the far East. Later B+C Fabricators Inc. was established and located in Port Hueneme, California to meet the demand of large structural steel projects. This location was ideal for fabrications to be assembled at a dock facility then transported by Barge to the designated Platforms.

After 38 years of providing quality craftsmanship and services to all customers, Paul retired in 2005. He was a member of the Lions Club and VFW. He loved family gatherings, country music, and fishing, especially for salmon and halibut in Alaska.

He is survived by his Wife Inga of 56 years, Daughter Cindy, Grandchildren Nicole and Austin, Great-grandchildren Jaxxon and Benny; Brother Ken Stine, Sisters Judy Ottenbacher and Nancy Siegenhagen and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19, service will be private.