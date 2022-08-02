Stock horse show, rodeo back at Fiesta

The 98th Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show returns this year with organizers promising spectacular performances and plenty of fun for everyone.

The Horse Show and Rodeo at the historic Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, kicks off on Thursday and wraps up on Sunday. Enter gate B to park and follow the walkway to the equestrian arenas.

The event will bring together the best horsemen and women from Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties as they show off their riding and roping skills.

The public is welcome to come watch competitors in the stock horse classes at no cost. Weekend rodeo performance tickets are available for $15-30 at sbfiestarodeo.org/tickets.

Daytime stock horse classes will take place Thursday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 5 p.m., and Friday at 8 a.m.

PRCA Rodeo performances will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

The events are a colorful tribute to America’s first cowboys — the Vaqueros. Riding and roping contests date back to the 1800s, and the rodeo dates back to the very first Fiesta 98 years ago.

For more information visit https://sbfiestarodeo.org.

email: nhartstein@newspress.com