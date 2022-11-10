Stoker not conceding yet in Assembly race

Mike Stoker isn’t ready to concede to Gregg Hart in the race for the newly created 37th Assembly District.

Santa Barbara County’s “semi-official” results show Mr. Hart, the Democratic candidate and the 2nd District supervisor, ahead with 43,589 votes or 58.77% of the ballots. That includes both mail-in ballots and votes cast Tuesday at the polls.

Mr. Stoker, the Republican candidate and the former southwest regional Environmental Protection Agency administrator, had 30,583 votes or 41.23%.

But the race hasn’t been decided, Mr. Stoker told the News-Press Wednesday. The Carpinteria resident said that the early ballots, which were received by Saturday, favor Democratic candidates such as Mr. Hart. Mr. Stoker said the later round of ballots in South County and the ballots cast in North County are expected to favor Republicans.

“My consultant strongly believes if my opponent is held under 60% tonight, we have a very good chance of winning this when the remainder of the votes are counted over the next week,” Mr. Stoker said.

He said the initial results aren’t an indication of the final outcome.

Mr. Hart, who lives in Santa Barbara, could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

