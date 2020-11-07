STOLTZ, Edward William

William Edward Stoltz (Bill), passed away October 24, with his family by his side. He was a veritable Stars and Stripes baby born on the Fourth of July, 1928, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a Navy brat born to Frank Stoltz, a Radioman Chief Officer for 30 years during WWI and WWII, and Mary Stoltz, one of the first graduates from Eastern Washington State Teachers College and Captain of the women’s basketball team. Unfortunately, at 2 years old, before the vaccine, Bill was diagnosed with polio affecting his foot and ankle. Unable to participate in the military like his dad or play much in team sports, Bill managed to strive as a leader in many other disciplines.

Bill worked for Rohr Corporation in Chula Vista as General Supervisor for 21 years, where he met and married Joanne, his wife of over 50 years.

He and Joanne and his young family moved to Santa Barbara in 1970, where he was recruited by Santa Barbara Research Center to join as a Department Head in the Materiel Department. He was truly an outstanding leader respected by both higher management and his staff. Bill had a way of commanding respect from his family, and in his career and community.

He had a love for golf and was a member of the Paisanos for 30 years and the SB Golf Club. He was a Gentleman Farmer in his avocado orchard and enjoyed gardening. He enjoyed working on and fishing from his boat. Played trombone in a Big Band during his younger years. Loved Big Band Music, enjoyed a good party and was quite a dancer and foremost, loved his Joanne. Bill was a man of faith and over the years served in many capacities at Holy Cross Church.

The Stoltz family have a tradition for giving one of the biggest and best annual Fourth of July parties on the upper Mesa in Santa Barbara. The perennial party is complete with up to 4 generations of family, Bill and Joanne’s closest friends, a Dixieland Band, lots of food, cocktails, dancing and fireworks.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joanne; his sons Mike, Steve and Dave; Grandchildren Sarah, Matt, Zachary, Brandon and Josh, three great grandchildren, Elena, Lillia and Bodie, his brother John and many devoted nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bill is the love of Joanne’s life and the lives that have crossed Bill’s path will be forever enriched. Some of the last words to Bill by his children were “Dad, you have made us better people.”

Our family would like to extend our extreme gratitude for the professional staff at Cottage Hospital, his immediate Doctors, Dr. Rosenbloom, Dr. Greenwald and Dr. Moore and Assisted Hospice Care, who cared for Bill during his last days.

Due to Covid-19, the Stoltz Family have chosen to have a service and Celebration of Life on Bill’s Birthday, July 4, 2021. We will update you with more information as the date approaches. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Dr. SB 93109