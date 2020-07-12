What the heck was Santa Barbara City Council member Michael Jordan thinking Tuesday with his actions failing to represent the Mesa? Mayor Murillo and our City Council voted 7-0 to upend our local government to appease “BLM protester demands.” This is not what any were elected to do.

Our mayor and all on the council should be recalled for breaking the Brown Act law. District Residents Matter!

Do reps understand that each is suppose to represent those living within their district boundaries? Instead, each elected council rep chose to pander to a group of young people, who live who knows where, with loud demands and no respect for others. Rep. Michael Jordan was apologetically white.

Making demands from the street, mob fashion, now constitutes a duly noticed public meeting, according to council member Oscar Gutierrez.

Do you know the ultimate goal of BLM? You must not make any more knee-jerk decisions. Remember, you were elected to represent those who live and pay taxes in your district. Do not adopt National BLM “demands” without research, without consulting constituents and without thinking.

Arbitrarily deciding your district citizens want anarchy versus constitutional freedoms for all is frightening. How quickly will civilization dissolve into another Venezuela?

None of the current City Council has served our country in the military — which may explain how easy it is to give away our city to young, demanding anarchists.

These same rude, self-serving folks demanded our city police chief kneel before them, and she did willingly! She should be fired for her lack of leadership.

Just as in other Democrat-run cities: Wake up! See destruction for what it is. Stop giving away our city!

Dianna Peirson

Santa Barbara