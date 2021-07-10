‘Stop Line 3’

Fearless Grandmothers plan climate crisis demonstration

Members of various groups protest the issue of banks funding fossil fuel projects June 4 in front of Chase Bank in Santa Barbara. The groups plan another protest Friday in the Goleta area.

The Society of Fearless Grandmothers-Santa Barbara, Sunrise Movement-Santa Barbara, 350-Santa Barbara, Women’s March-Santa Barbara, Standing Rock Coalition-Santa Barbara, Democratic Socialists of America-Santa Barbara and Extinction Rebellion-Santa Barbara plan a nonviolent demonstration with grandmothers concerned about the climate crisis.

They plan to tell banks to stop underwriting dangerous fossil fuel pipelines and send an urgent plea to President Biden to use his executive powers to stop the Enbridge Line 3 project.

The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the Goleta area. The groups will gather in the CVS parking lot, 5875 Calle Real, then march at noon to Wells Fargo Bank, 195 N. Fairview Ave., and Union Bank, 299 N. Fairview Ave. They will continue to Bank of America, 5892 Calle Real, and Chase Bank, 5787 Calle Real.

The Enbridge Line 3 pipeline is being built through indigenous territory without consent, a violation of treaty rights, according to the protesters’ press release. Prominent native activists have described the pipeline as “cultural genocide.” It would carry 760,000 barrels a day of sludgy tar sands oil 300 miles across northern Minnesota, crossing 200 water bodies, including the Mississippi River.

Between 1999 and 2013, there were at least 1,068 spills from Enbridge oil pipelines in the U.S. that dumped 7.4 million gallons of oil into the environment, according to the press release.

Grandmothers are continuing their efforts to deliver letters to bank CEOs to inform them of the damage being done by their funding and to demand that they stop contributing to the climate crisis.

President Joe Biden has canceled the Keystone XL pipeline and can do the same for the Line 3 project. Grandmothers are calling the White House and writing letters to the president with urgent pleas to use his executive powers to stop Line 3.

Line 3 would accelerate the climate crisis and the extreme fires, deadly heat waves, catastrophic drought, food insecurity, migration, severe economic impacts and suffering now being experienced around the world, according to the press release.

