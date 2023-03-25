Stop trashing Homer

COURTESY IMAGE

I read an article by Frank Sanitate who argued that Homer's "The Iliad" was trash ("The Iliad" Is Trash — and Other Thoughts About Education," News-Press March 11). I'll refrain from being frank by not describing the quality of his article.

However, as a student who studied classic literature in high school and now in a liberal arts college, I believe Frank represents most critics of this style of writing. They tend to not understand and therefore under-appreciate what’s actually being expressed and why it’s important that it be transmitted down the ages.

Critics like Frank often point to the battles as lengthy and dull, the Greek gods as chaotic, and the work being outdated.

First, it’s a mistake to think that Homer’s works are read today just because they are ancient. From it, we learn about Greek culture: what they believed, why they believed it, how it affected the way they approached life, and more.

Homer heavily influenced western literary tradition. His works have allowed us to expand our minds and question the goodness, truth and beauty of nature and humanity. While one does not have to agree with everything presented in this work, there are attributes that are still admirable, such as nobility, bravery and responsibility.

When taught and approached correctly, Homer can influence young and old readers to seek out truth, goodness and beauty.

I once had an assignment where I had to find something outside and write a lengthy description on it. After submitting the assignment, the professor contrasted my description as abstract and bland compared to the way the Greeks were able to see the same beauty in nature.

Because of my professor’s guidance through Greek literature, I’ve become a more independent thinker. I now appreciate with enthusiasm the ideas, themes, and questions of morality addressed throughout the epic poem.

Furthermore, Homer has influenced many other works throughout western classical tradition such as “The Aeneid,” “The Divine Comedy,” “Ulysses” and more. It is hard to picture the ancient world and not think of Homer’s works. He has been a basis in representing Greek thought, religion, and customs.

Without his work, there would be no basis for even the modern heroic tale, which we find in many literary genres — most of which are directly and indirectly inspired and attributed to him.

Barbara Najera

Santa Barbara

Editor’s note: Barbara Najera is a graduate of Saint Therese Classical Academy in Santa Barbara and is an English literature major at the University of Dallas.