Store says ‘Yes’ to full-year service

The Yes Store becomes permanent fixture, selling art works on State Street

The Yes Store is now open the entire year at 1100 State St., Santa Barbara.



Small businesses are a large economic and social aspect of Santa Barbara’s downtown area. One store in particular — The Yes Store — has a long history in Santa Barbara. Formerly strictly a holiday season shop featuring local artists’ works, it has now become a permanent piece of downtown Santa Barbara at 1100 State St.

The Yes Store came to be in 1968, and the store just celebrated 55 years of serving downtown Santa Barbara during the holiday season. The store had been moving locations around the downtown area for decades, but decided to settle down at a permanent location and open its shop doors throughout the year.

The News-Press spoke with the owner of the store, Deborah Healy, about the transition from a seasonal to permanent store.

“It seemed to all fall into place, and with all the experience and the people in the store, I worked on pulling it together with a few other artists that were interested in making it a year-round store,” Mrs. Healy said.

Her husband and she have been involved with the store since the 1970s and have made great consideration before making the permanent decision for a year-around store.

The Yes Store features over 25 local artists, ranging from: pottery, fine jewelry, sculptors, glass artists, kaleidoscope artists, ceramic art, rock paintings and much more.

“We want people to come in and have an experience of seeing high quality, well made work,” Mrs. Healy said.

When asked about the transition from the operation of a seasonal store to a year-round store, Mrs. Healy explained, “We’re just trying to take what we’ve learned throughout the 55 years of business, and put it into a year-round routine, while maintaining our legacy.”

A variety of creative products grace the Yes Store.

As previously mentioned, The Yes Store had been a holiday tradition in Santa Barbara for over five decades. In the past 55 years, Mrs. Healy recants all of their past locations: “We’ve been everywhere! We went from the 500 block all the way to the 1200 block.”

Mrs. Healy described her store as eclectic. “It’s always evolving — the artists evolve as well. The work never stays stagnant.”

She said the store is making more room for their artists to showcase their ever-evolving work.

When asked what her favorite part of working at the store is, Mrs. Healy doesn’t hesitate. “I love seeing people when they come in, and see their reactions of seeing individual handmade work by local artists for the first time.

“It’s very intimate and I love it!”

Mrs. Healy elaborated that many tourists visit the shop, and she loves meeting all of the people who enter the store and getting to know their stories.

“Local people or tourists, they can feel the handmade aspects,” Mrs. Healy stated. “There’s always an extra ingredient, and I call it love.”

Mrs. Healy’s passion for the store is nothing short of overflowing and constant. She said she wants customers to feel like they’re taking a piece of the local Santa Barbara with them.

“We are hoping to give the city of Santa Barbara this wonderful store that they can come to any day of the week, and marvel at beautiful handmade art,” she said.

She explained that The Yes Store is essentially an art community — artists who have known each other and grown in their work together.

