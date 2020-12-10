Stores still open at museum, Sea Center

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The store remains open at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf.

Stores remain open at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

The museum’s store, located at 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The Sea Center’s store, at 211 Stearns Wharf, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

And weekend Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplaces are continuing outside in the museum’s courtyard.

This Friday through Sunday, the marketplace will focus on RoHo Goods: Kitenge (African) fabric masks, one-of-a-kind Kenyan beaded leather sandals, cowhide bags, African-beaded jewelry, Binga baskets and cowhide home goods.

Exhibits are closed at the museum and the Sea Center, but you’ll find a variety of online experiences. For example, the museum’s online store is open 24/7 at sbnature.org.

And this Saturday, the museum will host a virtual bourbon tasting.

In addition, Virtual Nature Adventures Winter Camps will start Dec. 21 for ages 4-12.

For more information, go to sbnature.org.

