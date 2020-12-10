Stores still open at museum, Sea Center

Stores remain open at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center during Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.
The museum’s store, located at 2559 Puesta del Sol in Santa Barbara, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The Sea Center’s store, at 211 Stearns Wharf, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
And weekend Folk & Tribal Arts Marketplaces are continuing outside in the museum’s courtyard.
This Friday through Sunday, the marketplace will focus on RoHo Goods: Kitenge (African) fabric masks, one-of-a-kind Kenyan beaded leather sandals, cowhide bags, African-beaded jewelry, Binga baskets and cowhide home goods.
Exhibits are closed at the museum and the Sea Center, but you’ll find a variety of online experiences. For example, the museum’s online store is open 24/7 at sbnature.org.
And this Saturday, the museum will host a virtual bourbon tasting.
In addition, Virtual Nature Adventures Winter Camps will start Dec. 21 for ages 4-12.
For more information, go to sbnature.org.
— Dave Mason