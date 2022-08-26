Stories to Go

The city of Santa Maria Public Library’s (SMPL) to Go Bookmobile is hosting story time at a different stop each week during August. There will be two SMPL “to Go” story times today at 2 p.m. One is at the Residences at Depot Street at 205 North Depot Street. The second at the Rotary Centennial Park located at 2625 South College Drive at 4 p.m.

Anyne interested can check the library calendar of events at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library for more information.

Follow the library on social media for updates on programming, resources and services. Facebook: Santa Maria Public Library or Instagram: @santamaria_publiclibrary.

Questions may be directed to Outreach Services, Santa Maria Public Library, (805) 925-0994 extension 8567.

– Katherine Zehnder