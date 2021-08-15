Storke Tower carillion part of UCSB Summer Music Festival

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The carillon inside UCSB Storke Tower has led to dynamic concerts over the decades. UCSB carillonist Wesley Arai will be featured as part of the university’s virtual music festival later this month.

The UCSB Department of Music will present its sixth annual Summer Music Festival titled “Under One Sky” on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 virtually.

The festival will feature performances by UCSB’s carillonist Wesley Arai, Daniel Ohara, Shashank Aswathanarayana, Gamelan Sinar Surya, Duo Con Fuoco, Professor Scott Marcus, Shashank Aswathanarayana and CRUSH with dancer Jaylyn Vaughan. The event will be streamed live on the music department’s YouTube channel.

“If there was ever a word to sum up the UCSB music community, it would be resilient,” Alexandra Jones, the event’s artistic director, said in a statement. “These last few years have been hard for all of us; the music world had to stop practically overnight, but that could not stop us.

“We will always continue to create and produce and inspire. The UCSB community is now even more so spread out throughout the world, but we can’t forget that we are all under one sky.

“This year we are eager to celebrate with local artists and truly relish in the best of UCSB. The community is alive and well, and it is truly something to appreciate.”

The event is free and can be watched live at youtube.com/c/UCSantaBarbaraDepartmentofMusic.

For more program information and artist bios, visit music.ucsb.edu/summerfestival.

Here’s the schedule.

Aug. 28

1 p.m. University carillonist Wesley Arai playing from UCSB Storke Tower (livestream).

3 p.m. Daniel Ohara and Shashank Aswathanarayana (virtual event).

5 p.m. Gamelan Sinar Surya (virtual event).

Aug. 29

1 p.m. Duo Con Fuoco: Petra Peršolja and Adam Gravelle (virtual event).

3 p.m. Professor Scott Marcus and Shashank Aswathanarayana (virtual event).

5 p.m. CRUSH (Chenoa Orme-Stone and Katrina Agate) with dancer Jaylyn Vaughan (virtual event).

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com