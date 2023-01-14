Storm forces closure of veterinary hospital

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS

The Solvang Veterinary Hospital at the Nielsens Shopping Center in Solvang suffered flood damage due to recent rainstorms.

SOLVANG — The Solvang Veterinary Hospital has been forced to temporarily close due to flooding damage from the recent storm.

According to the owner and veterinarian Belinda Abbot, rain started coming down and people were telling her to evacuate. The hospital was under water in a matter of hours.

Only four animals had to be evacuated. Now the work is being done to clean up.

According to Ms. Abbot, when the business does reopen its doors, services will be limited to the basics such as vaccinations and medicine until rebuilding can be done.

The hospital is located at 2025 Mission Drive in Solvang. It’s part of the Nielsens Shopping Center.

— Katherine Zehnder