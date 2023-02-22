Storm hits state

Highs to be in the low 50s

A storm came down Tuesday to California from Alaska, and it’s expected to be the coldest storm this winter — if not the coldest one in several years.

The first sign of it was cold, fast wind Tuesday, and gusts up to 65 mph were expected Tuesday evening in Santa Barbara County.

While Tuesday was a dry day, the National Weather Service predicts rain will fall Thursday through Saturday in Santa Barbara County.

Before the rain comes the cold. The weather service expects today’s highs to be in the low 50s throughout Santa Barbara County. Lows will be around the upper 30s or low 40s.

And that’s how the temperatures are expected to remain the rest of the week, although the highs on Saturday in Santa Barbara will be a bit warmer, in the mid-50s.

The National Weather Service said a strong cold front would move through southwestern California through this morning “with very windy conditions and rapidly falling snow levels. Cold, showery weather will persist until an unusual winter storm brings periods of heavy rain and heavy mountain snow to the region Friday through Saturday night. Improving conditions

are anticipated by Sunday.”

The storm brings a high surf advisory from Santa Monica to Newport Beach. Winter storm warnings are in effect for mountainous areas from Big Bear down to Julian and much of Northern California with heavy snow in higher elevations.

The Inland Empire down to El Cajon is under a winter weather advisory. Elevations above 2,000 feet are forecasted to have up to 3 inches of snow. Boaters in California are advised to remain in port, seek safe harbor or secure sea vessels against dangerous conditions capable of overturning vessels.

Ventura Harbor entrances can also experience breaking waves. Ventura and Los Angeles counties can expect waves 7 to 14 feet high. The Central Coast may have 10- to 18- feet breakers with high seas peaking at 22 feet.

Ria Roebuck Joseph, a writer with The Center Square, contributed to this story.