Storm leaves icy roadways

More rain possible Sunday night, Monday

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A mid-week storm system left icy conditions on Santa Barbara roadways Wednesday, causing poor driving conditions and traffic near East Camino Cielo.

The forecast is calling for a sunny and dry weekend following mid-week storms that dropped rain and ice and even capped the mountains with snow in Santa Barbara County.

Wednesday’s storm system capped Santa Barbara County mountains with snow, while leaving wet and slushy conditions on county roads and freeways.

The storm system made its way across Santa Barbara from Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon, with showers tapering off Thursday evening. Storms rolled through parts of Santa Barbara County Friday afternoon, bringing rain showers across the county.

The brunt of the storm came Wednesday, bringing rain across the county and leaving icy conditions on State Route 154, leading to road closures and an eight-car pile-up near Cold Spring Bridge Wednesday morning.

Snow and hail created slippery conditions on a northbound Highway 101 ramp at Arrellaga Street Wednesday night, leading to a pile-up on the highway.

The recent storm left small amounts of snow in the Los Padres National Forest, as seen here east of State Route 154 on Thursday morning.

Total accumulations for the storm reached 1.57 inches of rain in Santa Barbara, 1.31 inches in Montecito and 0.82 inches in Goleta, according to National Weather Service data. The highest rain total in the county was 1.70 inches recorded at Tecolote Canyon.

Today’s forecast calls for a high in the mid 60s with sunny skies. With the exception of patchy low clouds and fog along local beaches late Friday, conditions are expected to remain clear through Sunday.

The National Weather Service is calling for a 30% chance of rain Sunday night through Monday morning. According to Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert from AccuWeather, rain accumulations will likely stay under a tenth of an inch during Monday morning rain showers.

Conditions are expected to clear up by Monday night and remain clear throughout the week.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com