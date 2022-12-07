Story Catcher Mailbox plans letter reading

COURTESY PHOTOS

Letters are read at Story Catcher Mailbox events at Wylde Works on State Street.

SANTA BARBARA — Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket will be the special guest when the Story Catcher Mailbox hosts a letter reading on Dec. 13.

The reading will take place 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wylde Works, 609 State St., Santa Barbara, where the mailbox stands. Letters are read on a monthly basis.

Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket will be the special guest during Story Catcher Mailbox’s Dec. 13 reading.

From 7 to 7:15 p.m., Mr. Phillips will perform his songs.

The mailbox serves as an outlet for the community to share its thoughts. It stands 7.5 feet tall and is made from low-carbon steel. It’s partitioned down the middle to accept letters of grief on one side and letters of praise on the other.

For more information, contact Danielle Siano at 805-280-8374 or letters@storycatchermailbox.com. You also can visit www.storycatchermail.com, www.facebook.com/storycatchermailbox and www.instagram.com/storycatcher/mailbox.

— Dave Mason