Story time special for Early Learners

SANTA MARIA — A new special story time for Early Learners will begin Thursday at the Santa Maria Public Library, 421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria.

The sessions for children up to 6 years old will be held at 4 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. Included will be songs, finger plays and a story or two in English and Spanish.

Registration, which is required for a Zoom link to the program, is available on the events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

For more information, call the Youth Services Department at 805-0994, Ext. 8564.

The Santa Maria Public Library and branches are closed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the library offers sidewalk pickup and 24/7 digital resources, including downloadable eBooks, movies, magazines and audiobooks.

Online databases, email reference service, veterans’ resources, updates about the library closure and more are available at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

Patrons can also apply online for a free library card.

— Marilyn McMahon