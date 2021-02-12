Storyteller Children’s Center needs supplies

SANTA BARBARA — Storyteller Children’s Center serves Santa Barbara’s homeless families with an uplifting preschool program and support services.

It is currently seeking items to better serve the kids in its classrooms.

The following would make great valentines for the center: children’s watering cans (for the center’s garden), children’s gardening tools, bilingual Spanish/English books for children 18 months to 4 years old, large pop-up canopies (for outdoor learning spaces), 8- by-11-inch composition notebooks, 40 new children’s raincoats sizes 2T-5T, 40 new children’s rain boots for ages 2 to 5 (sizes 8-12) and children’s kitchen tools.

To donate, contact Adrienne De Guevara at 805-682-9585.

To learn more about Storyteller Children’s Center, go to storytellercenter.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw