Storyteller Children’s Center plans fundraiser

COURTESY PHOTO

An original painting by Pedro De La Cruz will be raffled as part of Storyteller Children’s Center’s Lunchbox Luncheon.

SANTA BARBARA — Storyteller Children’s Center will serve more than a fairytale during its seventh annual Lunchbox Luncheon April 13-16.

Like last year, lunches will be hand delivered to patrons.

The luncheon isn’t just for the sake of a good meal. The proceeds fund Storyteller’s operations, which provides a quality early education to at-risk and homeless children.

Donors can purchase lunches for themselves and others. Each $85 lunch feeds a family of four and includes freshly baked bread and a bottle of Grenache from Babcock Winery.

Duo and Mission Rose Pasta are cooking up the meal, which includes a choice between homemade vegan soup, chicken noodle soup or fresh pasta.

As an added surprise, each lunch purchase includes a raffle entry to win original art from Pedro De La Cruz (the artist behind the Montecito Strong bear).

Orders must be placed by April 1.

To learn more or order a meal, go to storytellercenter.org/lunchwithlove or contact Adrienne De Guevara at adrienne@storytellercenter.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw