Storytelling festival plans shows for students

COURTESY PHOTO

Bill Harley is among the storytellers performing for students Oct. 29 in Ojai.

OJAI — The Ojai Storytelling Festival will present performances for students Oct. 29 at the Libbey Bowl.

Showtimes are 9:30 a.m. for primary grades and 11:15 a.m. for grades 4-12.

This year’s lineup of nationally acclaimed storytellers includes Donald Davis, Regi Carpenter, Bill Harley, Diane Macklin, Kim Weitkamp, Bil Lepp and the Rev. Robert B. Jones. Each of the sessions will feature stories appropriate to the grade level attending the performance.

Tickets cost $5 per ticket for groups of 10 or more. To purchase, call the festival at 310-890-1439 or visit www.ojaistoryfest.org.

The festival is set for Oct. 28-31 in Ojai.

— Dave Mason