Storytelling festival to feature Bill Harley

Grammy-winning storyteller and guitarist Bill Harley will perform this October at the Ojai Storytelling Festival.

OJAI — The Ojai Storytelling Festival is welcoming back Grammy-winning storyteller and singer Bill Harley to the 20th Ojai Storytelling Festival, Oct. 28-31.

Mr. Harley will perform and lead a workshop during the festival. Tickets are available at www.ojaistoryfest.org.

Mr. Harley is known for “being well-traveled, well-read, well-educated, well-spoken and well-loved,” according to the festival.

The singer and guitarist is best known for his work with children and families. The Ojai Storytelling Festival praised him for “his ability to navigate through a confusing world with humor and wisdom.” It called him a masterful storyteller.

Mr. Harley tours internationally as a performing artist, author and keynote speaker from his home in Seekonk, Mass.

— Dave Mason