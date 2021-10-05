Storytelling festival to present musical evening

COURTESY PHOTO

The Rev. Robert B. Jones, a storyteller and musician, will perform Oct. 28 as part of the Ojai Storytelling Festival.

OJAI — The Ojai Storytelling Festival will present a musical evening featuring the Dreamland Band’s A Celebration of Joni Mitchell with Kimberly Ford and the Rev. Robert B. Jones and his program, “Three Chords, Five Notes,” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Ojai Art Center patio.

Tickets are $37 for adults and $35 for seniors 65 and older. All ticket holders must either show a vaccine record card or a negative COVID-19 test three days prior to the event.

A Celebration of Joni Mitchell featuring Kimberly Ford is a rocking tribute to the iconic singer-songwriter known for a nearly 40-year career that spanned genres from contemporary folk to jazz to pop-rock. The band plays everything from “Both Sides Now” to “Free Man in Paris” and “Carey.”

The program also features stories about Ms. Mitchell.

In “Three Chords, Five Notes,” the Rev. Robert B. Jones, a storyteller and musician, takes the audience on a musical journey that explores the roots of spirituals, worksongs, blues, country bluegrass, rock and roll, Motown sound and even rap music.

— Dave Mason