STOTSER, Elisa

11/25/36 – 8/12/21

Elisa Stotser, 84 of Santa Barbara, passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on August 12, 2021.

Elisa was born on November 25, 1936 to Felix and Conception Guitron. She was raised, along with her 5 siblings, on their family farm in the Coachella Valley. Elisa came to Santa Barbara after graduating from high school to attend Knapp School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she began her 45-year career as a nurse at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. She enjoyed sharing with others her vast experiences from her many years spent at Cottage Hospital.

Elisa met her husband John on a blind date in 1964. They fell in love and were married shortly thereafter. Prior to John’s passing in 2012, they had been married for 48 years – an accomplishment they were both very proud of. They raised two children and were the proud grandparents to five grandchildren. Elisa’s greatest joy in life came from the immense love her grandchildren brought her.

Elisa enjoyed entertaining. This was especially evident in her passion for cooking. She firmly believed there was no such thing as making too much food. This rang true, whether it was a party, a holiday gathering or simply her Sunday family dinners. It has been said by many that the aromas that emanated from her kitchen were intoxicating and that the meals themselves were some of the best they ever had.

Elisa will be remembered for many things: Her “shop till you drop” mantra, perfectly exemplified by her annual after-Thanksgiving shopping trips with her best friend Anita; Her planning and organizational skills, always executing everything to a tee; her philanthropic nature of giving back to those in need; her fanatical love of the Christmas season, which she began planning and shopping for every July, adorning her gifts with homemade bows and the many memories that will be treasured of times spent around the fireplace lined with Christmas stockings for everyone – including the pets.

She taught the importance of being honest, fair, kind, disciplined, good mannered and that quality was always more important than quantity. Above all, Elisa will be remembered for her extreme compassion, devotion to family and the love she shared with others.

Elisa is survived by her daughter Annamarie Sharpe (Peter), her son J.T. Stotser (Aimee), her five grandchildren Colin, Taylor, Cassidy, Jackson and Ryan, her brother Al Guitron (Sue), many nieces and nephews along with her faithful companion of the past five years – her cat Ginger.

Her family wishes to acknowledge the care she received from both Assisted and Assisted Hospice as her illness progressed. Donations in her honor can be made to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital or the American Cancer Society.