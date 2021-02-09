Stow Grove’s Park’s tree maintenance scheduled to begin Thursday

COURTESY PHOTOS

Tree maintenance at Stow Grove Park is scheduled to start Thursday.

The city of Goleta announced tree maintenance work at Stow Grove Park is scheduled to begin Thursday.

It is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete.

Work was delayed from the end of January due to the recent heavy rains. As part of the city’s maintenance efforts, numerous dead trees in the redwood grove will be removed and reused for park amenities such as picnic tables and benches.

“The Stow Grove Park redwoods are a unique and important part of Goleta’s urban forest, and the upcoming maintenance work will ensure the grove will be enjoyed by future generations of park users,” said Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson.

Open Space Manager George Thomson takes viewers on a tour of Stow Grove Park in a video at youtu.be/WW0eO5POzCM.

To improve public safety and allow for new tree plantings, 40 dead redwoods, one dead coral tree and numerous dead pittosporum trees will be removed. Additional maintenance in the redwood grove will include updating the irrigation system and spreading mulch to improve water availability for the hundreds of mature redwoods originally planted in the 1930s.

As part of the long-term maintenance plan for the grove, the city will plant approximately 75 young coastal redwoods and 25 incense cedars.

In addition to the work planned for the redwood grove, approximately 40 trees along the park’s eastern and southern perimeter will be trimmed to remove dead branches and ivy.

A consulting biologist will be performing wildlife surveys to ensure no impacts to wildlife occur during the work.

For more information, contact Mr. Thomson at 805-961-7578 or gthomson@cityofgoleta.org.

