Stow House’s events to continue

GOLETA — All public and private events will continue at Rancho La Patera and Stow House.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society stressed that point in an emailed announcement Friday in response to public support for the events.

On July 2, the society sent an email to the community and media that said, “Regrettably, we no longer have the parking capacity to host large community events at Rancho La Patera & Stow House.”

But on Friday, the society sent a second email and explained that events would continue after all.

In Friday’s emailed announcement, the society said: “As our events have grown ever more popular through the years, we recognize that parking is an obvious and expected challenge. We appreciate the past and continuing generosity of the Christ Lutheran and Anthem Churches allowing us to use their property when needed.

“We want you all to know that public and private events WILL continue at Rancho La Patera and Stow House,” the society continued.

“Now as before, if you attend one of our events — which we enthusiastically hope that you do — please try to carpool, Uber or Lyft, walk, run, or ride your bike! No matter how you get here, please be patient and remember we are all excited to welcome you back to the ranch and we hope to see you soon!”

The society said it appreciated the public’s support of its events. Recently they included Fiesta Ranchera.

For more information, go to goletahistory.org.

— Dave Mason