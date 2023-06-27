Straight out of the 1950s

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESSMannequins are used to recreate a 1950s scene, complete with a waitress on roller skates and a family inside Oxnard resident Jim Carr’s 1957 Chevy Bel Air. This scene, which also featured a mechanic working under the car, stood out Saturday at the Classics with the Cardinals car show at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Dave Mason Managing Editor previous post Entry forms accepted for Children’s Fiesta Parade next post Solstice spirit Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.