Home Life Straight out of the 1950s
Life

Straight out of the 1950s

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS
Mannequins are used to recreate a 1950s scene, complete with a waitress on roller skates and a family inside Oxnard resident Jim Carr’s 1957 Chevy Bel Air. This scene, which also featured a mechanic working under the car, stood out Saturday at the Classics with the Cardinals car show at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More