‘Strange New Worlds’ returns

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail MICHAEL GIBSON/PARAMOUNT+Celia Rose Gooding is back as communications officer Uhura in today’s second season premiere of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” the series set on the Enterprise in the era before Capt. James T. Kirk, on Paramount+. Today’s episode is called “The Broken Circle.” 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post Santa Barbara News-Press: June 14, 2023 next post Fix of the Week Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.