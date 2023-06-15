Home Life ‘Strange New Worlds’ returns
'Strange New Worlds' returns

Celia Rose Gooding is back as communications officer Uhura in today’s second season premiere of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” the series set  on the Enterprise in the era before Capt. James T. Kirk, on Paramount+. Today’s episode is called “The Broken Circle.”
